Sep 13, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 13, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Pfungwa Serima
Metrofile Holdings Limited - CEO
* Shivan Mansingh
Metrofile Holdings Limited - CFO
=====================
Pfungwa Serima - Metrofile Holdings Limited - CEO
Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Metrofile, welcome to our results presentation for the year that ended June 30, 2023. You would have seen the results going out. And again, on behalf of the Board and the executives, that's me and Shivan who is here with me. We're pleased that we have seen a significant improvement in the way in which we wanted to push the market.
But having said that, I think it's important that I start by saying that we all know that we live in an era that is tech-enabled and the growth that we see out there is simply because people are finding ways in which they use technology in order for them to grow. This is something that is topical to us, something that we embrace across all levels within Metrofile. We know
Full Year 2023 Metrofile Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 13, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...