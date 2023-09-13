Sep 13, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

Sep 13, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Pfungwa Serima

Metrofile Holdings Limited - CEO

* Shivan Mansingh

Metrofile Holdings Limited - CFO



=====================

Pfungwa Serima - Metrofile Holdings Limited - CEO



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Metrofile, welcome to our results presentation for the year that ended June 30, 2023. You would have seen the results going out. And again, on behalf of the Board and the executives, that's me and Shivan who is here with me. We're pleased that we have seen a significant improvement in the way in which we wanted to push the market.



But having said that, I think it's important that I start by saying that we all know that we live in an era that is tech-enabled and the growth that we see out there is simply because people are finding ways in which they use technology in order for them to grow. This is something that is topical to us, something that we embrace across all levels within Metrofile. We know