MAAS Group Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Stephen Bizzell - Maas Group Holdings Limited - Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Stephen Bizzell, the Chairman of Maas Group Holdings. On behalf of my fellow directors, I'd like to welcome you to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Maas Group Holdings, the third AGM of the company since listing on the ASX.



It's just after 10:00, and I'm informed by our Company Secretary that in accordance with the company's constitution, a quorum of shareholders is present. And I therefore declare the meeting to formally open.



This is -- due to the COVID restrictions the last couple of years, this is the first time the company has had the opportunity to hold an AGM in person, where also the AGM is also being streamed virtually via the Link Group platform. I encourage all shareholders, both here in person and online, to participate in the meeting.



Before we get underway, I acknowledge this AGM is being held on the traditional lands of the Dubbo and Jagera peoples. And I pay my respects to their elders, past, present, and emerging.



Just a couple of housekeeping