Feb 25, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Michael Hill Analyst and Investor Briefing for the First Half 2020 Results. (Operator Instructions).



I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, CEO, Daniel Bracken. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Daniel Bracken - Michael Hill International Limited - CEO



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the Michael Hill International Limited FY '20 Half Year Results Call. It's my pleasure to be speaking to you today. I am here this morning with Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Lowe, and together, as set out on Slide 3, we will be taking you through a review of the results for the first half of FY '20. We will also provide you with an update on our key strategies and initiatives. As usual, we will end the session with Q&A.



Turning to Slide 4. Overall, I'm pleased with our first half results, a 6.3% increase in same-store sales and even higher underlying EBIT growth at 6.9%, delivering a number of milestones as we adapt and transform in a changing and