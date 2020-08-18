Aug 18, 2020 / 11:15PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Michael Hill analyst briefing for end of year results webcast and conference call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, August 19, 2020. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Daniel Bracken. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Daniel Bracken - Michael Hill International Limited - CEO



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the Michael Hill International Limited Full Year Results Call for FY '20. It's a pleasure to be speaking to you today. I am here this morning with Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Lowe.



So starting on Slide 3, we will be taking you through a review of the 2020 financial year. We will also provide you with an update on the company's strategic initiatives for the year ahead. And as usual, we will end the session with a Q&A session.



Turning to Slide 4. Over the year, the company has made great progress in its journey of evolving from a traditional retailer to a modern differentiated omnichannel