Oct 26, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Emma Jane Hill - Michael Hill International Limited - Non Executive Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Michael Hill International. I'm Emma Hill, Chair of the Board of Directors, and it's my pleasure to Chair today's meeting.



Our company Secretary has confirmed that a quorum is present, so I formally declare the meeting properly constituted.



I also welcome Jacquie Naylor to her first AGM with us. Jacquie has kindly offered herself for reelection at today's meeting, as well as Rob Fyfe, who has offered himself for reelection today also. Finally, Janine Allis, who retires at the end of today's meeting. Janine joined the Board around the time of our listing on the ASX in 2006. Janine's entrepreneurial flair and commercial acumen has bought valuable insights and judgment to Michael Hill over the past 4 years. On behalf of the Board, I'd like to thank you, Janine, for the contribution and counsel you've provided and wish you all the very, very best for your future endeavors.



Daniel Bracken, our CEO; and our CFO, Andrew Lowe, are also here with us