Aug 23, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Daniel Bracken - Michael Hill International Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the Michael Hill International Limited FY '21 Full Year Results Call. It is a pleasure to be speaking to you today. I am here this morning with Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Lowe. Together, as set out on Slide 3, we will be taking you through a review of the results and providing you with a strategy update. And as usual, we will end with a Q&A session.



Turning to Slide 4. The Board and management are delighted to deliver record financial results. FY '21 has been an outstanding year with all metrics up, a credit to both the execution of our strategic initiatives and the dedication and resilience of our team. These outcomes were delivered