Oct 26, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Robert Ian Fyfe - Michael Hill International Limited - Non-Executive Independent Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Michael Hill International Limited. I'm Rob Fyfe, Chair of the Board of Directors, and it's my pleasure to chair today's meeting. Our company Secretary has confirmed that a quorum is present, so I formally declare the meeting properly constituted and open for business.



Before I get into the housekeeping matters, I'd like to welcome my fellow Board members who are here virtually at this meeting: firstly, our company's Founder, Sir Michael Hill; also, Gary Smith, Chair of our Audit and Risk Management Committee; Jacquie Naylor; and Emma Hill, Chair of our People development and Remuneration Committee.



Finally, I'd welcome Daniel Bracken, who joined the Board earlier this year as Managing Director, in addition to his position as Michael Hill's CEO since November 2018. Today, we are also joined by CFO and company Secretary, Andrew Lowe, who will address this meeting. Kellie McKenzie, lead external audit partner from Ernst & Young, is also