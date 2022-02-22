Feb 22, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you all for standing by, and welcome to the Michael Hill Analyst Briefing for First Half 2022 Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand the conference over to CEO Daniel Bracken. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Daniel Bracken - Michael Hill International Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Good morning. Welcome to Michael Hill International Limited's First Half FY '22 Results Briefing. I'm Daniel Bracken, CEO, and I'm here today with Andrew Lowe, our CFO.
Today, we will be taking you through a review of our first half results, our current trading performance and providing you with a strategy update and, of course, ending with a Q&A session.
Turning to Slide 4. I'm particularly pleased with our results for the half. We delivered a strong comparative earnings result of $51.6 million, a lift of 15.5% on last year, along with same-store sales growth and margin expansion in all 3 markets. Despite
Half Year 2022 Michael Hill International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 22, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...