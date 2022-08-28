Aug 28, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Daniel Bracken - Michael Hill International Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining Michael Hill International's FY '22 Full Year Results Update. I'm Daniel Bracken, CEO, and I'm here today with Andrew Lowe, our CFO. Today, we will be taking you through a review of our 2022 results, an update on our first 8 weeks of trade of FY '23 and providing you with a strategy update before ending with a Q&A session. But before the presentation, I would like to share an example of our current bridal campaign taken from a short film we have recently released about history of our brand.



Daniel Bracken - Michael Hill International Limited - CEO, MD & Director



I'm absolutely delighted by our outstanding results, delivering record sales, gross margin and profit, especially considering