Oct 24, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Robert Ian Fyfe - Michael Hill International Limited - Non-Executive Independent Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Michael Hill International Limited. At Michael Hill, we place a high value on our heritage and have deep respect for our founders, Sir Michael and Lady Christine, and the role they continue to play in shaping the future of Michael Hill. So it's appropriate that I begin today by acknowledging the traditional custodians of country and First Nations people throughout Australia, New Zealand and Canada and recognize a continuing connection to land, waters and community. I pay my respects to them and their cultures and to elders past, present and future.



I'm Rob Fyfe, the Chair of the Board of Directors, and it's my pleasure to chair today's meeting. Our company's secretary has confirmed that a quorum is present, so I formally declare the meeting properly constituted and open for business. I'd like to begin this morning by sharing our new film with you, The Jewellers, a true love story. This is part of our ongoing bridal campaign and a further step in