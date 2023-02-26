Feb 26, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT
Daniel Bracken - Michael Hill International Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Good morning, and thank you for joining Michael Hill International's FY '23 first half year results update. I'm Daniel Bracken, CEO, and I'm here today with Andrew Lowe, our CFO.
Today, we will be taking you through a review of our FY '23 H1 results, provide you with an outlook on performance and a strategy update and close, as usual, with a Q&A session.
I'm absolutely delighted by our outstanding results, delivering record sales, gross profit and comparable EBIT for the first half. This is a testament to all facets of the business aligning to produce these results, demonstrating the traction of our strategic growth initiatives and reaffirming the success of our brand elevation journey. I'm particularly pleased that we have managed to maintain elevated gross margins considering the external pressures on product costs, coupled with market-wide increases in promotional activity in the second quarter. This performance has been underpinned by the high standards of in-store execution, enhanced product offering,
