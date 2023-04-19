Apr 19, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Daniel Bracken - Michael Hill International Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining Michael Hill International's company update. I'm Daniel Bracken, CEO; and on the call with me today is our CFO, Andrew Lowe; and our Head of Investor Relations, Anthea Noble.



In 2020, the company set out its vision to elevate the Michael Hill brand to a more premium market positioning. This aspirational brand journey has been underpinned by our clearly articulated strategic pillars across brand, marketing, product, stores, digital and loyalty. Our customers have followed us on this journey and rewarded us with record performances over the last 2.5 years. Our 28% increase in ATV over the last few years is also a clear demonstration that the elevated brand strategy is resonating with our customers.



Over the last 18 months, we have clearly articulated our capital management strategy for the business, we refreshed our dividend policy and have delivered record yields. Post the pandemic, our organic investments into stores, digital and technology have returned to historic levels