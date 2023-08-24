Aug 24, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Daniel Bracken - Michael Hill International Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning and thank you for joining Michael Hill International's FY '23 Full Year Results Update. I'm Daniel Bracken, CEO, and I'm here today with Andrew Lowe, our CFO. Today, we will be taking you through a review of our FY '23 results and FY '24 trading update and providing you with further insights on the group strategy before ending with a Q&A session.



Let me start by saying it's been a very busy year at Michael Hill. While we finished FY '23 with comparable EBIT slightly below prior year due to a more challenging second half, we still delivered the second highest profit in the company's history. These results were underpinned by our clearly articulated strategic initiatives driven by the ability to elevate average transaction value supported by