Nov 13, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Robert Ian Fyfe - Michael Hill International Limited - Non-Executive Independent Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Michael Hill International Limited. I'll begin today by acknowledging the traditional custodians of country and First Nations people throughout Australia, New Zealand and Canada and recognize their continuing connection to land, waters and community. I pay my respects to them and their cultures and to elders past, present and future.



I'm Rob Fyfe, Chair of the Board of Directors, and it is my pleasure to chair today's meeting. Our company secretary has confirmed that a quorum is present, so I formally declare the meeting properly constituted and open for business.



Before I get into the housekeeping matters, I'd like to welcome my fellow Board members who are here virtually at this meeting. Firstly, the company's founder, Sir Michael Hill: Gary Smith, Chair of our Audit and Risk Management Committee; Emma Hill, Chair of our People Development and the Remuneration Committee; Jacquie Naylor; Daniel Bracken, our Managing Director and CEO; and