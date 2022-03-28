Mirrabooka Investments Ltd Corporate Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Mirrabooka investment shareholder briefing conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Terry Campbell, Chairman of Mirrabooka Investments, please go ahead.



Terry Campbell - Mirrabooka Investments Limited - Chairman



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Terry Campbell, the Chairman of Mirrabooka Investments. Welcome to our briefing this afternoon. Up until the onset of COVID we use to really enjoy traveling around Australia, giving these presentations of the various state capitals in person.



We had hoped that we might be able to restart them again, this month that the lower curve doesn't seem to be as lethal as it used to be. It's certainly still very strong. So we thought it was best to have this webinar for another year.



However, we're I'm very keen to resume our direct contact with