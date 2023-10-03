Oct 03, 2023 / 02:30AM GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 25th Annual General Meeting of Mirrabooka Investments Limited. My name is Greg Richards, Chairman of your company. Having taken over from Terry Campbell at the conclusion of the last AGM in 2022.



Company Secretary has confirmed that a quorum is present, and I'll now open the meeting. I would like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners and custodians from all the lands we are gathered on today and pay my respects to the elders past and present.



Before we move on to the more formal part of the meeting. I think it's worth reflecting on the unique position Meyer Burger has in the broader listed investment company landscape and for that matter, the broader investment market in Australia. Company is internally managed, meaning there's no external fund manager taking a management fee.



As a result, it operates at a relatively low cost with no performance fees with an MER of 0.59%. The cost to shareholders is much lower than