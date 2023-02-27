Half Year 2023 Moneyme Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Clayton Howes - MoneyMe Limited - MD & CEO



Good morning, everyone; thank you for joining. I would like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea, and community. We pay our respects to the elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples here today.



Welcome to the presentation of MoneyMe Limited's results for the first half of financial year 2023. I'm Clayton Howes, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, and joining me on the call today is Neal Hawkins, our Chief Financial Officer. We are both delighted to be presenting to you today and look forward to taking any questions you may have at the end of the presentation.



Turning to page 1, MoneyMe's mission is to disrupt the