Full Year 2023 Moneyme Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Clayton Howes, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Clayton Howes - MoneyMe Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining. I would like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their elders, past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples here today.



Welcome to the presentation of MoneyMe Limited's results for financial year 2023. I'm Clayton Howes, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. And joining me on the call today is Neal Hawkins, our Chief Financial Officer. We're both very delighted to be presenting to you today and look forward to taking questions you may have at the end of the presentation.



I would like to begin by giving a quick introduction to