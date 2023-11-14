Nov 14, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Murray Jagger - Marsden Maritime Holdings Ltd - Chairman, Member, Remuneration Committee, Chair, Board Nominations Committee, Chairman Northport Ltd, & Chairman, North Tugz Ltd



(spoken in foreign language) good afternoon, and welcome to the 35th Annual Shareholders Meeting of Marsden Maritime Holdings Limited. Welcome to you whether you're joining us in the room here today or online. I'm Murray Jagger, Chairman of Marsden Maritime Holdings.



Before we start proceedings, I have a few matters to cover. Firstly, health and safety matters, for those of you in the room with us today, if we need to evacuate the venue, we'll hear the alarms ring and you should follow the instructions of the stadium staff. Please go to the doors with the exit signs and make your way to the carpark. The lifts will not be functioning, so you must use the stairs. The stairway is clearly defined.



Bathrooms are through the door through which you entered. And if there is a medical emergency, we will let the stadium staff now that assistance is required. There are two resolutions to be considered today, a vote will