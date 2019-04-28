Q1 2019 Marley Spoon AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2019 / 11:30PM GMT

Gilbert Fabian Siegel - Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Yes. Good morning, and welcome. Thank you for joining our investor update call. This morning, we released our Appendix 4C quarterly cash flow report for the quarter ending March 31, 2019, which is the first quarter of our 2019 financial year. I have our CFO, Julian Lange, with me today, and we are pleased to use the opportunity to provide you with an update on our business performance and highlights of the past quarter.



Julian Lange - Marley Spoon AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Good morning, everyone.



Gilbert Fabian Siegel - Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



So we'll provide a short overview, and then