Jul 30, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Marley Spoon Q2 4C Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Julian Lange, CFO. Please go ahead.
Julian Lange - Marley Spoon AG - CFO & Member of Management Board
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our investor update call. I'm Julian Lange. I'm the CFO of Marley Spoon. I'm actually filling in today for our CEO, Fabian Siegel, who's currently enjoying summer vacations with his family. I have with me today the Managing Director and Co-Founder of Marley Spoon Australia, Rolf Weber, who most of you will actually be familiar with from previous investor events we did in Australia.
Rolf Weber - Marley Spoon AG - MD of Australia
Good morning, everyone.
Julian Lange - Marley Spoon AG - CFO & Member of Management Board
This morning, we released our Appendix 4C, quarterly cash flow reports for the quarter ending June 30, 2019, the second quarter of our 2019
Q2 2019 Marley Spoon AG Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT
