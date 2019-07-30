Q2 2019 Marley Spoon AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our investor update call. I'm Julian Lange. I'm the CFO of Marley Spoon. I'm actually filling in today for our CEO, Fabian Siegel, who's currently enjoying summer vacations with his family. I have with me today the Managing Director and Co-Founder of Marley Spoon Australia, Rolf Weber, who most of you will actually be familiar with from previous investor events we did in Australia.



Good morning, everyone.



This morning, we released our Appendix 4C, quarterly cash flow reports for the quarter ending June 30, 2019, the second quarter of our 2019