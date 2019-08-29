Half Year 2019 Marley Spoon AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Gilbert Fabian Siegel - Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Yes, thank you, and good morning. Thank you, all, for joining our investor call. So I'm Fabian Siegel, Founder and CEO of Marley Spoon. And I have with me here today, Julian Lange, our CFO.



Julian Lange - Marley Spoon AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Good morning, everyone.



Gilbert Fabian Siegel - Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



And yes, so this morning, we released our Appendix 4D and half year financial report for the half year ending June 30, 2019, which is the first half of our 2019 financial year. And we're pleased to use the opportunity to provide you with an update on the business