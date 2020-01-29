Q4 2019 Marley Spoon AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Marley Spoon Q4 2019 Conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Fabian Siegel, CEO. Please go ahead.



Gilbert Fabian Siegel - Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Yes. Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining our investor call. So my name is Fabian Siegel, Founder and CEO of Marley Spoon. And I have with me here today, Julian Lange, our CFO.



So this morning, we released our Appendix 4C for the fourth quarter of our financial year, and we are pleased to use the opportunity to provide you with an update on the business performance as well as an update on funding. And at the end, as usual, we'll open the call to you for questions.



So over the past year, Marley Spoon has made solid progress building a sustainable recurring revenue business with global operations and scalable manufacturing technology. And we feel we are well positioned to take advantage of the ongoing transition of grocery shopping