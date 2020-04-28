Q1 2020 Marley Spoon AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Gilbert Fabian Siegel - Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Yes. Thank you and good morning for joining our investor call. I'm Fabian Siegel, Founder and CEO of Marley Spoon. And I have with me here today Julian Lange, our CFO, as well. So this morning, we released our appendix for -- see, actually not this morning. We already released it yesterday evening Australian time for the first quarter of our financial and calendar year 2020. And so we're pleased to use the opportunity to provide you with an update on the business performance. And as usual, again, we'll open the call to your questions.



Now overall, Q1 really was a record quarter for Marley Spoon, and this was achieved regardless of the tailwinds of the current crisis that hit on our business since the end of the quarter, on