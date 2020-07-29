Q2 2020 Marley Spoon AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Marley Spoon Q2 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Fabian Siegel, CEO. Please go ahead.



Gilbert Fabian Siegel - Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Yes. Thank you for the introduction, and good afternoon. Thanks for joining our investor call. My name is Fabian Siegel, Founder and CEO of Marley Spoon. And I have with me here today our Chairman, Deena Shiff; and Julian Lange, our CFO.



Now this afternoon, we released our Appendix 4C for the second quarter of our financial and calendar year 2020, and later today as well, we will host our Annual Shareholders Meeting. And therefore, we took the opportunity to have Deena join us today during this investor call to address you and comment on the past calendar year as well as provide a strategy outlook. Afterwards, we are pleased to use the opportunity to provide you with an update on the business performance in the second quarter. And at the end, as