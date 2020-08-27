Half Year 2020 Marley Spoon AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Gilbert Fabian Siegel - Marley Spoon AG - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Yes. Thank you, and good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for joining our investor call. So my name is Fabian, Founder and CEO of Marley Spoon, and I have with me here today Julian Lange, our CFO.



And so this afternoon, we released our first half results for our financial and calendar year 2020, and I'm looking forward to presenting to you these financial results and as well providing you with an update on the business outlook. During the call, we will refer to a slide presentation, which we released together with the first half financial report earlier today. And at the end, as usual, we'll be opening the call to your questions.



Now as many of you know, our business has benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to