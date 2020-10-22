Q3 2020 Marley Spoon AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Yes. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our investor call today. My name is Fabian Siegel, Founder and CEO of Marley Spoon, and I have with me here today Julian Lange, our CFO.



Now this afternoon, we released our third quarter results for our financial and calendar year 2020, and we are looking forward to presenting to you today these results as we are all providing you with an update on the business outlook.



Also, earlier today, we launched a deal to issue 17.4 million new CDIs in a capital raise that is fully underwritten and led by Canaccord Genuity. Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited is acting as co-manager. And you will see the details of the raise in the presentation pack that we have also released to the ASX