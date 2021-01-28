Q4 2020 Marley Spoon AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Gilbert Fabian Siegel - Marley Spoon AG - Founder, CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining our investor call. My name is Fabian Siegel, Founder and CEO of Marley Spoon, and I have with me here today, Jennifer Bernstein who just joined us at the end of last year as our new CFO.



So yesterday afternoon, we released our fourth quarter results for our financial and calendar year 2020, and we are looking forward to presenting to you today these results as well as providing you with an update on the business. And at the end, as usual, we'll open the call up to your questions.



Now 2020 has been a quite historic and challenging year for most of us, starting with the bushfires in Australia and then being dominated with the global COVID-19 pandemic. And for us at Marley