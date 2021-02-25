Full Year 2020 Marley Spoon AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Gilbert Fabian Siegel - Marley Spoon AG - Founder, CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Yes, thank you, and good morning to everybody. Thanks for joining our investor call. My name is Fabian Siegel, Founder and CEO of Marley Spoon, and I have with me here today, Jennifer Bernstein, our CFO.



Now yesterday afternoon, we released our annual report for our financial and calendar year 2020 as well as investor deck. Obviously, we released a slightly amended version prior to this call, and we're looking forward to presenting to you today the highlights of these results as well as providing you with an update on the business. We will be referring to selective slides in the deck throughout the presentation. And at the end, as usual, we will open the call to your questions.



Now 2020 was a significant year for us here at Marley Spoon. It was full of challenges. And during all those challenges, Marley Spoon and Dinnerly customers could rely on some form of normalcy, at least as the weekly boxes kept arriving, and we're proud that we could help here and that our customers could provide a home