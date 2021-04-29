Q1 2021 Marley Spoon AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Gilbert Fabian Siegel - Marley Spoon AG - Founder, CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
Yes. Thank you, and good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for joining our investor call. My name is Fabian Siegel, Founder and CEO of Marley Spoon. And I have with me here today Jennifer Bernstein, our CFO.
Now earlier today, we released our first quarter results for the financial and calendar year 2021 -- first quarter for the calendar 2021, and we're looking forward to presenting to you today the results as well as providing an update on the business.
Now the first quarter was a strong start into the new year. It was a record quarter on many levels. We acquired more customers than in any previous quarter in the history of the company. We had more active subscribers than in any previous quarter in the history of the company. And most importantly, with more than EUR 77 million in revenue, Q1 2021 was the biggest revenue quarter compared to any previous quarter. Overall, Marley Spoon grew 81% or 83% at constant currency compared to the prior corresponding period.
Now all regions
