Marley Spoon AG Investor Strategy Day Transcript

All right. I think we can get started slowly here. Welcome today to our Investor Day, to the Marley Spoon Investor Day. Thanks for dialing in here today. And so we want to spend today the time to explain our business model a little bit in more detail with you. I also have some of my colleagues with me here that will walk us through some of the individual areas of the presentation, I'll present them in a bit.



And we also want to show you -- share with you our ambition that we have for the midterm, what do we believe the business should be by the end of the decade, but also as a midpoint by 2025.



But maybe let's start from the beginning. Marley Spoon, we started the company in 2014. And we've been always kind of focused on improving the little everyday life that our customers have, the little problems that you face recurringly. And you might think this is a small thing -- why not solve the big problems in people's lives? -- but we believe if you have a consistent good impact on the everyday, it's