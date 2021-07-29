Half Year 2021 Marley Spoon AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Marley Spoon Q2 2021 Quarterly Results Preliminary H1 Results Investor Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Fabian Siegel, CEO. Please go ahead.



Gilbert Fabian Siegel - Marley Spoon AG - Founder, CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Yes. Thank you, and good afternoon. Thanks for joining our investor call. My name is Fabian Siegel, Founder and CEO of Marley Spoon, and I have with me today Jennifer Bernstein, our CFO.



Now earlier today, we released our second quarter and preliminary first half results of our financial and calendar year 2021. We also have a slide deck provided on our Investor Relations website, which we'll refer to as we present to you today our results and provide you with an update on the business. At the end, as usual, we'll open the call to your questions.



Now the second quarter of 2021 was the first quarter compared to a fully COVID-impacted PCP. Even though last year's second quarter experienced explosive growth, we