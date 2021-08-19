Half Year 2021 Marley Spoon AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Gilbert Fabian Siegel - Marley Spoon AG - Founder, CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Yes. Thank you, and good afternoon, thanks for joining our investor call. My name is Fabian Siegel, Founder and CEO of Marley Spoon, and I have with me here today Jennifer Bernstein, our CFO.



Now earlier this week, we released our first half results for our financial and calendar year 2021, and we are looking forward to presenting those results to you as we are providing you with an update on the business. And as usual, at the end, we'll open the call to your questions.



Now in the first half of 2021, we delivered 38% net revenue growth at constant currency, with net revenue lending at EUR 158 million, which was underpinned by solid active subscriber growth of 37%, while lapping the first COVID comparable period. Now our continued growth reaffirms to us that our strategy of investing in our brands, operations, manufacturing capacity, digital capabilities and people is working. Looking ahead, we will remain focused on building on that scale which have been achieved to date and continuing to invest