Q4 2021 Marley Spoon AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Marley Spoon Q4 FY '21 Results Investor Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Fabian Siegel, CEO. Please go ahead.



Gilbert Fabian Siegel - Marley Spoon AG - Founder, CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Yes. Thank you. Good afternoon, and thanks for joining our investor call. So my name is Fabian Siegel, Founder and CEO of Marley Spoon, and I have with me here today, Jennifer Bernstein, our CFO.



Now earlier today, we released our fourth quarter results as well as our unaudited financial results for our financial and calendar year 2021, and we are looking forward to presenting those results to you today as well as providing you with an update on the business. We also published a Q4 results presentation, which I will be referring to on this call. And at the end, as usual, we will be -- open the call to your questions.



Now if you turn to Page 3 in the investor presentation, you will be able to review some of the operational highlights