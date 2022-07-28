Q2 2022 Marley Spoon AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Gilbert Fabian Siegel - Marley Spoon AG - Founder, CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Yes. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining our investor call. My name is Fabian Siegel, Founder and CEO of Marley Spoon, and I have with me here today, Jennifer Bernstein, our CFO.



Yesterday, we released our second quarter results of calendar year 2022, and we are looking forward to presenting you those results today, as well as providing you with update on the business. We also have published an investor presentation which we refer to during our call. And at the end, as usual, we will open the call to your questions.



Now while the second quarter provided challenges on many levels in each of our regions, overall, we are satisfied with the results that we have achieved. As summarized on Slide 4 of the investor presentation, we continue to execute our 3-tier growth strategy. In Q2, this led to a 35% growth achieving EUR 109 million net revenue, which was driven by growth in subscribers, basket sizes, the consolidation of our newly acquired ready-to-heat Chefgood business and price