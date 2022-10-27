Q3 2022 Marley Spoon AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Gilbert Fabian Siegel - Marley Spoon AG - Founder, CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Yes. Thank you, and good afternoon to everybody. Thanks for joining our investor call. My name is Fabian Siegel, Founder and CEO of Marley Spoon, and I have with me here today, Jennifer Bernstein, our CFO.



Earlier today, we released our third quarter results of calendar year 2022, and we're looking forward to presenting you those results today as well as providing you with an update on the business. And at the end, as usual, we'll open the call to your questions.



Now during the third quarter, the business continued to operate according to plan. Our strategy for this year was to focus on improving operating EBITDA while growing the business in a measured and controlled way. As planned, in Q3, we delivered an improved