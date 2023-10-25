Q3 2023 Marley Spoon SE Activities Report Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Fabian Siegel - Marley Spoons SE - Founder & CEO



Good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining our investor call. My name is Fabian Siegel, Founder and CEO of Marley Spoon. And I have with me here today, Jennifer Bernstein, our CFO. Earlier today, we released our third quarter results of calendar year 2023, and we are looking forward to presenting you those results as well as providing you with an update on the business. And at the end, as usual, we'll open the line to your questions.



At Marley Spoon, we are committed to bringing delightful market fresh and easy cooking back to the people, relief that are home cooked meal at the end of the day is an important contribution to couples and families healthy lifestyle. And before the meal kits, weeknight cooking required a considerable amount of time and effort by consumers to come up with weekly changing menu plans and to spend the required time for in-store shopping. In fact, most consumers tend to cook the same thing over and over again.



Since we launched and introduced weekly changing menus into the meal kit category, our customers