Aug 18, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
Presentation
Aug 18, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Mark Blackburn
McMillan Shakespeare Limited - CFO & Company Secretary
* Michael Neil Salisbury
McMillan Shakespeare Limited - MD, CEO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Paul Buys
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Head of Research and Director
* Scott Lyndon Hudson
MST Marquee - Senior Research Analyst
* Tim Lawson
Macquarie Research - Division Director of Australian Insurance and Diversified Financial Market Research
=====================
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the McMillan Shakespeare Limited FY '20 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today to Mr. Mike Salisbury. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Michael
Full Year 2020 Mcmillan Shakespeare Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 18, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...