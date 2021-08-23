Aug 23, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
Presentation
Aug 23, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Ashley Conn
McMillan Shakespeare Limited - CFO & Company Secretary
* Michael Neil Salisbury
McMillan Shakespeare Limited - MD, Group CEO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Chenny Wang
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Paul Buys
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Head of Research and Director
* Scott Lyndon Hudson
MST Marquee - Emerging Companies Analyst
=====================
Operator
Thank you all for standing by, and welcome to the McMillan Shakespeare FY '21 Full Year Results. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker Mr. Mike Salisbury, Managing Director and CEO. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Michael Neil Salisbury - McMillan Shakespeare Limited - MD, Group CEO & Director
Thanks very much, Tara,
