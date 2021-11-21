Mcmillan Shakespeare Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 21, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Helen Kurincic - McMillan Shakespeare Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, and welcome all. My name is Helen Kurincic, the Board Chair of McMillan Shakespeare Limited. I'm delighted to be able to extend a warm welcome to our shareholders and guests to our 2021 Annual General Meeting.



Firstly, I would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the lands across Australia and recognize their cultures and continuing connection to land. I'm speaking from Melbourne, which is the traditional country of the people of the Kulin Nation, and I pay my respect to their elders past and present. In the interest of the health and safety of shareholders, directors, staff and other attendees and given the continuing uncertainty regarding ongoing COVID-19 restrictions as they relate to gatherings, your Board determined to hold this year's AGM as an online meeting via the Lumi platform. I truly hope we are able to hold a hybrid AGM next year to maximize in-person and online access and attendance.



I'm advised that in accordance with Rule 16.4 of the company's constitution, a