Aug 22, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Presentation

Aug 22, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ashley Conn

McMillan Shakespeare Limited - Group CFO & Company Secretary

* Roberto De Luca

McMillan Shakespeare Limited - MD, CEO & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Chenny Wang

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Phillip Chippindale

Ord Minnett Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst

* Richard Amland

CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Tim Lawson

Macquarie Research - Division Director of Australian Insurance and Diversified Financial Market Research



=====================

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the McMillan Shakespeare Limited Full Year Results FY '23. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Rob De Luca, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Roberto De