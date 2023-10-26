Mcmillan Shakespeare Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Helen Kurincic -



Good morning, and welcome all. My name is Helen Kurincic, the Board Chair of McMillan Shakespeare Limited. I'm delighted to be able to extend a very warm welcome to all our shareholders and guests to our 2023 Annual General Meeting, joining us in person and great to see so many people here in person, and also welcome to everybody that's joining us online.



Firstly, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the lands across Australia, recognize their cultures, and continuing connection to land. I'm speaking from Melbourne, which is the traditional country of the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation. And I pay my respect to their elders past and present.



I'm advised that in accordance with Clause 16.4 of the company's constitution, the quorum of members is present. And accordingly, I declare the Annual General Meeting open. The notice of meeting was distributed to all shareholders on the 22nd of September 2023, and I'll take the notice of meeting as read. All attendees can watch and listen to the live cast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies have the