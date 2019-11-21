Nov 21, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us. I'm sure you would have seen our announcement of the results, but I'll just give you a brief introduction. I think as all of you know, the operating environment remains pretty tough. We don't see that changing anytime soon. So I think it will remain more or less the same for the rest of this financial year. Hopefully, things will improve next year sometime.



The operate -- I think we're happy with the group's performance. If we start with earnings, then quite pleasing. I think it's tracking our plans and our expectations. As everybody would appreciate, one quarter for a life insurance