May 21, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Momentum Metropolitan's Third Quarter of 2020 Update. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Hillie Meyer. Please go ahead, sir.



Hillie P. Meyer - Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome, and thank you for joining us this afternoon. I'm just going to introduce -- by way of introduction, say a few things. I think, first of all, in terms of the disclosure, given the disruptive impact of COVID-19, we thought it appropriate to disclose the results with sufficient detail to enable the market to fully understand our quarter 3 results. We wouldn't normally, on this sort of -- on a quarter 3, disclose to this extent. I think the uncertain future make it difficult enough for all of us to work out how it will impact results going forward. So we hope that a solid understanding of the impact to date will be helpful to everybody that's really interested.



I