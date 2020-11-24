Nov 24, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Momentum Metropolitan First Quarter '21 Update. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Hillie Meyer. Please go ahead.



Hillie P. Meyer - Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us. I will kick off with an introduction and then Risto will unpack the financial results in a bit more detail. I might also ask him for help when we get to some of the detail that I'll share with you on Guardrisk BI insurance, in particular, which I thought we might as well cover upfront because there will be some interest in that.



Okay. So we -- I think we're quite happy with our financial performance for the quarter. It's really very pleasing operational performance with most of our underlying business units doing very well. I think we try to make the point that this is not necessarily a new base. And it's not a quarter that we can necessarily repeat because I