Nov 24, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Momentum Metropolitan First Quarter '21 Update. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Hillie Meyer. Please go ahead.
Hillie P. Meyer - Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director
Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us. I will kick off with an introduction and then Risto will unpack the financial results in a bit more detail. I might also ask him for help when we get to some of the detail that I'll share with you on Guardrisk BI insurance, in particular, which I thought we might as well cover upfront because there will be some interest in that.
Okay. So we -- I think we're quite happy with our financial performance for the quarter. It's really very pleasing operational performance with most of our underlying business units doing very well. I think we try to make the point that this is not necessarily a new base. And it's not a quarter that we can necessarily repeat because I
Q1 2021 Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Ltd Trading Statement Call Transcript
Nov 24, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...