Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Momentum Metropolitan Holdings First Quarter of 2022's Update.



Hillie P. Meyer - Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us. I will kick off, and I'll be followed by Risto. I will focus on maybe just highlighting some salient features on the normalized headline earnings numbers and talk a little bit about our new business volumes; and then Risto will focus in more detail on COVID-19. And also a few comments on capital and capital management.



Now if you look at one quarter, especially in our financial insurance company, you always have to be a little cautious because one quarter is such a short period for an insurance entity. But this was a very important quarter. And therefore, I think it is definitely worth looking in a little more detail at our numbers, I mean, and it