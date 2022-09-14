Sep 14, 2022 / NTS GMT

Dan Moyane - Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited - Head of Group Communications & CSI



Good morning, everyone. I'm Dan Moyane, your MC for this presentation of the annual results of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings. Welcome to the presentation of these set of results of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings for the period ended 30th of June 2022. We are coming to you live from the company's offices in Sandton in Johannesburg. Now welcome everyone as well, who's joining us, of course, virtually. We welcome the analysts, the investors, the shareholders, generalists and employees, of course, of the company who can watch us live right now either on Mpulse, that's the company's Intranet or on BDTV channel 412 on DSTV or also a live webcast that's via corpcam.com/MM14092022. And the full results are also available on the group's website and that's www.momentummetropolitan.co.za.



Now thanks to the Momentum Metropolitan Group Investor Relations team for putting together today's presentation and also to the Momentum Metropolitan Group