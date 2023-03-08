Mar 08, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Dan Moyane - Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited - Head of Group Communications & CSI



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the presentation of the interim results to the end of December 2022 of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings. My name is Dan Moyane. I've got a very, very short introduction for you this morning, but it's a great pleasure and privilege to be here. But as we get going, it's a special day, not only because we are presenting these interim results. It's the 8th of March. It's International Women's Day. So let us wish all the women of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings in South Africa, the rest of the continent, in India and the U.K. and elsewhere, wherever they may be working for this wonderful group, a very happy International Women's Day.



Now today's agenda, you're going to have 3 presenters. It's been lined up like that. First up, you're going to have Hillie Meyer, the Group CEO, giving you an overview, followed by an update from Guardrisk; and Herman Schoeman, who is the CEO, will present that one. And finally, we'll hear from the Group Finance Director, that's Risto Ketola with a