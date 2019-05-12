Full Year 2019 Trustpower Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Trustpower Annual Results 2019 Webcast. Today's program is being recorded. At this time, I would like to hand the conference over to Mr. Vince Hawksworth. Please go ahead, sir.



Vince James Hawksworth - Trustpower Limited - Chief Executive



Thank you and good morning, everybody. I'm here in Tauranga with Kevin Palmer, and we'll get underway with the results presentation. We'll run through FY '19 highlights and market dynamics with a discussion on strategy and our operational overview, the financial review and a theme of how we see things evolving over the next little while.



Now looking at 2019 highlights. I suppose that we still, obviously, see a net profit that is down largely driven by the fact that overall inflows were down after what was an outstanding hydro inflow year with the rain falling in the right places at the right time for us in FY '18. But I think, importantly, and we'll touch on this, the inflows were still higher than the long-term averages and I think that's an important thing to keep in