Trustpower Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 26, 2019 / 02:00AM GMT

Paul Marton Ridley-Smith - Trustpower Limited - Chairman of the Board



(technical difficulty)



used to dealing with emergencies. So follow her. But look, maybe, first of all, introduce the table here on my left. Vince Hawksworth, Kevin Palmer, Alan Bickers, Richard Aitken, Susan Peterson, Geoff Swier, Sam Knowles. And then from down here, today, we've got 2 directors up for election: Keith Turner and David Prentice. Fiona Smith, Craig Neustroski, Mel Dyer, Simon Clarke, Stephen Fraser and Peter Calderwood, they're from Trustpower. We've also got here Emily Beaton, who leads our Communities and Communications team. Thank you, Mel, for getting that right. [Kyle Rushberg], at the back. Now he's very important because, because for just -- for an hour, Tauranga is in fact the center of the universe because we are live streaming this broadcast to the globe, indeed to one director, who's not here today, and apologies, Kevin Baker. Kevin, I'm sure you are watching. Wherever you are on the globe now, you're watching us live. But in order for people to be able to hear that and see it or to